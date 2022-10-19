Click anywhere to enable sound
Get Ready
To the Universe
Sigma Software Labs is a separate investment wing of one of top 100 global outsourcing companies — Sigma Software Group
The Labs' main goal is to create an ecosystem for startups by investing in promising ideas and using the power and network of a world-class IT consultancy brand
What You get
What You get
Product and service businesses' synergy
Scaling opportunities via Sigma Software 200+ B2B connections worldwide
Opportunity to get Sigma Software Labs as an investor
Ongoing comprehensive support
Qualified technical mentorship from top developers of a premier IT consulting company
Fundraising opportunities and access to the list of VCs
Participation in creative and tech-related initiatives and events
Secured space and infrastructure support
Overcome the gravity
Overcome the gravity
Spacewalk
Our support and opportunities will help to go beyond the standard progress
Spacewalk
It’s all about Sigma Software Labs — ultimate universe for young businesses and startups based on Sigma Software
Our starships
Our starships
the gravity on the way to
the gravity on the way to
the gravity on the way to
